Cowbell Cyber Extends Partner Program to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP)

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced a new extension of its partnership program, Cowbell Connect, to include Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The first-of-its-kind program will provide MSSPs access to Cowbell Factors™, Cowbell Insights™ and the AI-powered risk intelligence that anchors Cowbell’s precise underwriting.

MSSPs operate as the protection frontline for their clients, especially in the small and mid-size enterprise market. The expansion of Cowbell Connect to MSSPs benefits customers who fall under the partnership by enabling them to be better prepared, both technically and financially, to meet the ever-evolving threats of cyber attacks. MSSPs gain valuable insights into their existing customers’ risk profiles, while providing a simple and clear path for customers to obtain the ideal cyber insurance coverage. Bringing MSSP partnerships under the Cowbell Connect umbrella is an important step for Cowbell to deliver a closed-loop risk management approach to businesses and to further lower customers’ cyber risks.

As part of Cowbell Connect for MSSPs program, partners have access to Cowbell Cyber’s continuous risk assessment services at no cost. This allows MSSPs to:

• Access their customers’ Cowbell Factors for risk quantification and industry peer benchmarking.

• Gain even deeper insights into customers’ risks and take proactive steps to mitigate any exposed security weaknesses using Cowbell Insights.

• Connect their customers with Cowbell’s network of 6,000 appointed insurance agents and brokers for rapid delivery of cyber insurance coverage that match each customer’s unique cyber risk profile.

Partnerships have always been integral to Cowbell’s ability to rapidly build innovative cyber insurance programs that close the insurability gap for policyholders and bring speed, simplicity and flexibility to policyholders and insurance distribution. Cowbell Connect reinforces Cowbell’s closed-loop approach to cyber risk management by bundling cyber coverage with risk assessment, quantification, and mitigation as well as pre- and post-breach services.