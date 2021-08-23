Cowbell Cyber Delivers Industry’s First Distribution APIs For Instant Cyber Insurance Quoting and Policy Issuance

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced the release of application programming interfaces (APIs) for streamlined digital distribution of cyber insurance. APIs allow insurance digital aggregators to integrate directly to Cowbell’s platform and enable instant quoting of Cowbell Prime 100. The introduction of APIs marks a first in the cyber insurance industry and ultimately accelerates the adoption of cyber insurance in the SME segment by multiplying options for agents to prepare quotes and for policyholders to access cyber coverage.

In today’s digital-first world, each industry must undergo an extensive digital transformation or risk being left behind. Today’s customers demand omnichannel customer experience as well as tailored solutions to fit their individual needs. To remain relevant, insurance providers must leverage disruptive technologies to compile policies that are data-driven and personalized. By using an API-based integration, Cowbell is allowing agents to easily obtain policy quotes rather than having to manually process requests for quotes.

APIs bring flexibility to digital insurance aggregators who serve independent insurance agents with various carrier insurance programs. API-based access to Cowbell Prime 100 adds a simple, yet robust option for cyber coverage. Along with immediate quoting, agents and their clients benefit from an immediate assessment of risk and Cowbell risk resources bundled with its cyber policies.

Cowbell is the only cyber insurer offering a platform with workflows to manage the insurance application process, risk assessment, quoting, and binding. Cowbell’s cyber insurance program is designed to be compatible with an automated, end-to-end process.