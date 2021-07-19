Councils and road authorities to benefit from asset efficiency with Optima Hub

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Optima Hub remotely monitors and integrates data from roadside controllers and sensors. The solution enables that information to be accessible via a centralised, browser-based system allowing for increased mobility and productivity.

Already live across sixteen local authorities with a further four currently trialling the system, a total of 1337 sites are currently being monitored by the Optima Hub. 600 of these sites feature 3rd party controllers and demonstrate Optima Hub’s ability to work with any manufacturer’s equipment. The system, featuring interactive maps and a streamlined GUI, is providing a high degree of situational awareness to operators countrywide.

Hosted and managed by Telent, Optima Hub presents data from assets across the customer estate with modules that allow for Traffic Signal Controller Remote Monitoring, CCTV, Air Quality, Count Data, Bus Priority and Remote I/O. As a web-based hosted system, Optima Hub is a scalable solution, capable of monitoring multiple controllers from any 3rd party manufacturer as well as legacy Telent controllers, presenting that data in one place for review.

Telent are providing complete training to customers who adopt Optima Hub along with dedicated, user defined access to their sites. With the capacity to remotely monitor pollution and air quality via cost effective sensors that can be integrated into the hub, alongside seamless CCTV which can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection, the system offers customisation and operational awareness with the ability to consolidate the data of numerous assets in one place.

Optima Hub can achieve this high degree of functionality without the need for a customer to support their own IT infrastructure and provides an integrated solution for all ITS data.