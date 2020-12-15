Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Cortado Mobile Solutions Is Now a Samsung Silver Partner

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Enterprise mobility expert Cortado Mobile Solutions has strengthened its cooperation with Samsung and is now certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.

Some years ago, Cortado Mobile Solutions already integrated Samsung’s Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE) into its solutions. Now, Cortado has further expanded its cooperation with the market-leading smartphone manufacturer and is now additionally certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.

With the integration of Knox solutions into the Cortado portfolio, customers can use additional security features on Samsung devices in conjunction with Cortado’s device management. Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) is also supported, which is another option for mass registration of mobile devices in addition to Google’s Android zero-touch enrollment. And for medium-sized companies, Cortado is already approved as a certified provider within Samsung’s Knox Validated Program. Certification for the Knox Service Plugin (KSP), also within the Knox Validated Program, is currently being prepared.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 