Cortado Mobile Solutions Is Now a Samsung Silver Partner

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Enterprise mobility expert Cortado Mobile Solutions has strengthened its cooperation with Samsung and is now certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.

Some years ago, Cortado Mobile Solutions already integrated Samsung’s Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE) into its solutions. Now, Cortado has further expanded its cooperation with the market-leading smartphone manufacturer and is now additionally certified as a Samsung Silver Partner in its Knox Partner Program.

With the integration of Knox solutions into the Cortado portfolio, customers can use additional security features on Samsung devices in conjunction with Cortado’s device management. Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) is also supported, which is another option for mass registration of mobile devices in addition to Google’s Android zero-touch enrollment. And for medium-sized companies, Cortado is already approved as a certified provider within Samsung’s Knox Validated Program. Certification for the Knox Service Plugin (KSP), also within the Knox Validated Program, is currently being prepared.