Corero adds Edge Threat Defense (ETD) capability to deliver increased flexibility for DDoS protection solutions

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Corero’s mission is to make the internet a safer and more reliable place to do business by protecting against the downtime and disruption caused by DDoS attacks. Corero enables organizations around the globe to maintain business continuity in the event of a DDoS attack, by deploying the award-winning and intelligently automated SmartWall DDoS protection solution that detects and mitigates over 98% of attacks in seconds.

Corero’s ongoing success in the market is being fueled by multiple new product enhancements delivered in 2021. The latest capabilities include:

• Built-in flow-based detection and redirection that enables fully integrated DDoS scrubbing deployments

• Improved price-performance and TCO for out-of-band network edge DDoS detection using NetFlow or IPFIX

• Scrubbing centers that automatically block redirected attacks accurately in real-time, with “single pane of glass” management and analysis of both detected and mitigated attacks