Corero Strengthens DDoS Protection for the Network Edge and 5G with Latest Software Release

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Corero Network Security plc announces the latest suite of enhancements to its award winning SmartWall Threat Defense Director solution. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Corero and Juniper customers to maintain business continuity with a cutting edge, automatic DDoS protection solution and deliver that as a value-add service to their downstream customers.

As DDoS attacks continue to grow in magnitude, frequency, and sophistication, it is no longer good business practice to address this growing problem with traditional blackholing, out-of-band scrubbing centers, on-demand cloud services, or manual intervention. To help bridge this gap, Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security continue their well-established, successful partnership, delivering a revolutionary new solution against DDoS attacks by leveraging Juniper Networks™ MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and SmartWall software intelligence. This joint DDoS solution delivers an automatic, real-time, detection and line-rate mitigation solution, which can scale from 100 Gbps to 40Tbps as a customer grows. It leverages always-on packet-level monitoring, automated machine analysis and high-performance infrastructure-based enforcement across the network edge.

Today, we are highlighting some of the enhancements made to our SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD):

· Visibility into 5G mobile traffic for subscriber-side DDoS protection with GTP payload inspection;

· Attack source Geolocation and Autonomous System awareness IP intelligence Plug-in;

· DDoS protection as a service with multi-tenant Service Portal and Tenant-Awareness Plug-in;

· Flexible upstream Traffic Control with BGP policy for saturation prevention and multi-vendor support.