Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Corero Network Security plc and Juniper Networks team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.

Over the past 20+ years, DDoS attacks have always been a part of the threat landscape, but their frequency, magnitude and sophistication are constantly increasing. Plusnet, which serves 200 cities and regions of Germany, previously relied on an internal data filtering solution to analyze anomalies in traffic patterns. However, this in-house solution required manual intervention, which was neither practical nor effective as attacks mounted and evolved. Plusnet needed to automate DDoS mitigation with effective, dynamic, and scalable protection to defend its national network from attack-driven outages.

Solution highlights:

• The joint solution removes malicious traffic at the network edge, as close to the source as possible, delivering fast and effective protection cost effectively.

• Plusnet took an active approach to thwart DDoS attacks with Juniper Networks and Corero Joint DDoS Protection, delivering real-time detection and line-rate mitigation of DDoS attacks, which is able to identify and block very significant attacks in seconds.

• Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms work together with Corero SmartWall Threat Defense Director to rapidly identify, precisely detect and automate mitigation of attacks. Analytics and continuous monitoring provide comprehensive visibility of data patterns and anomalies for network security professionals.

• As DDoS attacks continue to increase, the protection capacity provided by this solution can be expanded to tens of terabits per second.