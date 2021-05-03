Core to Cloud Appoints New CTO, Phil Howe

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Phil Howe joined the business to drive forward several new technology initiatives, working closely with customers to ensure that their needs are met, but more importantly that they stay one step ahead of the cyber-criminals. Particularly in the current post-pandemic environment, where there has been a significant reported increase in cyberattacks, it is now more important than ever that organisations have the right cybersecurity strategies and solutions in place.

With in-depth industry experience and a strong focus on healthcare, education, compliance, and security, Core to Cloud creates bespoke solutions that effectively help organisations with visibility, validation, governance, compliance and response to cyber threats. Along with its extensive work within the public sector, its unique, consultative approach has positioned the firm as one of the most trusted cybersecurity specialists out there. In the last couple of years, Core to Cloud has quickly gained a reputation for bringing highly disruptive security technologies to market and this was one of the key reasons why Phil took on the new role.

Having spent over 18 years working in the NHS, Phil Howe is a highly experienced, multi-skilled senior IT manager with hands-on knowledge of developing new technologies within large and critical IT infrastructures.

Prior to joining Core to Cloud he was Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. Here he led the third line and projects team, focusing on technical strategy and programme management as well as developing, funding and delivering key IT projects and systems to support IT security and the delivery of patient care within a large and complex organisation. He joined the Trust in 2008 and worked for over a decade in several senior technical roles before being promoted to Deputy Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Bolton NHS, Phil Howe was a senior IT specialist for Ehealth at NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

A Prince2 practitioner, Phil Howe also has extensive experience working in the private sector and spent more than four years at Northgate Information Solutions as a senior technical project specialist and engineer. Now, as part of the Core to Cloud team, he will help the business grow and move to the next stage in its rapid development.

Looking forward, Core to Cloud is committed to delivering best of breed solutions for its clients and, even in the last six months, has brought several new and emerging technologies to market that exactly meet client requirements. One specific technology that NHS Trusts have identified a gap in is security for their IoT medical devices. A number of Trusts reached out to Core to Cloud, who had just partnered with Cylera, who provide a complete asset list of all connected devices.