Continuum Security announces name change to IriusRisk

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Continuum Security, the company behind the industry leading IriusRisk Threat Modeling platform has changed their name to IriusRisk as part of their international expansion in the North American and UK markets. Customers and partners will find no change in the strategic direction of the product offered or conducting business with the new business identity, and all future business activity will be conducted under the new name.

IriusRisk’s constantly evolving platform is at the forefront of application security, currently boasting a client roster that includes leading Fortune 500 Enterprises in the fields of Finance, Technology and Infrastructure, who have placed their trust in their cutting-edge solution.

IriusRisk will continue to provide a scalable threat modeling platform with embedded architectural diagramming capabilities and a configurable pattern-based rules engine so that engineering and security teams can collaborate on designing secure systems from the start.