ConnectWise Acquires Perch Security and StratoZen, Two Cybersecurity Firms Focused on MSP Space to Address Needs of SMBs

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

ConnectWise, a provider of software and expert services purpose-built for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced it has acquired Perch Security and StratoZen. These acquisitions establish ConnectWise as the industry’s only platform with the comprehensive offering for today’s TSP - complete with business management, unified management and security management, including SOC and SIEM services.

As part of the ConnectWise Fortify™ security management solution, these technologies will provide revolutionary data management capabilities both as a service and as core technology in the ConnectWise Fortify SOC. Perch provides the only MSP-designed SIEM in the industry, stripping away unnecessary complexity while providing the multi-tenant functionality MSPs need to support multiple SMB clients and easily capture data from the systems they are monitoring for cyber-attacks on behalf of their customers. Additionally, StratoZen’s advanced automation and data analysis capabilities will take the data gathered from the Perch SIEM and turn it into actionable insights. This will help MSPs significantly reduce false positives and respond faster and more accurately, with less staffing resources.

ConnectWise Fusion platform

ConnectWise Fusion, the unified platform on which all ConnectWise product technology will sit, is designed to increase productivity, efficiency, profitability, and opportunity for TSPs and consists of three pillars: business management, unified management and security management.

The benefits of the ConnectWise Fusion platform approach include:

• Best-in-class speed & performance

• Infinite scalability

• Rapid innovation and development

• Next-level security posture

• Access to a large third-party solutions ecosystem

• Single intuitive user interface

• Service model flexibility

• Customizable to partner demands

Other product portfolio updates announced at IT Nation Connect include:

• ConnectWise Manage® - enhancements to the billing automation engine and a new reconciliation option that saves hours/days in getting invoices out the door

• BrightGauge - evolving from dashboard to true business maturity platform, with a pilot program opening this month

• RMM Roadmap - RMM functionality and value continues to advance - ConnectWise Control® is now available in ConnectWise Command™ and the Help Desk service is being piloted in ConnectWise Automate®.

• Version 4 of ITBoost, including major performance enhancements and automated capture of information from more than a dozen different providers including Microsoft, Amazon and Cisco.