Confluera Enhances Cloud Detection and Response Solution with GreyNoise Anti-Threat Intelligence

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Confluera announced the integration of GreyNoise Intelligence into its flagship security solution. This integration with GreyNoise provides Confluera customers additional context regarding discovered attacks, along with a reduction in noise and more prioritized event signals.

Wading through an avalanche of alerts and noise is a significant challenge for organizations as they try to decipher between the benign and true indicators of attacks. The challenge is further complicated by the sophistication and ease that modern attackers exhibit. Organizations rely on Confluera to stitch together signals from various sources and accurately identify attacks with additional context. The company’s integration with GreyNoise, further enhances the ease with which our customers can identify and remediate attacks in real-time.