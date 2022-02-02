Confluera Announces Enhancements to Cloud eXtended Detection and Response Solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Confluera announced significant updates to its flagship Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solution. The company’s latest product update extends the cloud-native threat storyboarding capabilities of its CxDR solution to support Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition, this product update also deepens the solutions’ existing integration and support of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other security solutions.

First launched in July 2021, Confluera CxDR is the only solution to offer real-time threat storyboarding, giving organizations full visibility into any active attack progressions and helping to drastically reduce the industry average time to detect and mitigate advanced attacks. By expanding the threat detection storyboarding capabilities of its CxDR solution to support industry leading cloud service providers, Microsoft Azure and GCP, Confluera customers can overcome the cybersecurity hurdles of multi-cloud and experience consistent, comprehensive and seamless security coverage across their entire cloud environments.

In addition to extending its cloud provider support, Confluera’s latest product release provides deeper cloud-native integration with AWS. The Confluera platform is now enabled to receive events and signals from AWS CloudTrail and AWS RDS, offering more enhanced visibility and detection capabilities. The patented threat storyboarding capability now extends to the cloud API plane to detect sophisticated attacks. Confluera CxDR also expanded its integration with other solutions for maximum impact including Devo’s next-gen SIEM for cloud detection and Jira to enable incident tracking ticket creation. Additional integration enables simple and accelerated security deployments with agentless option to monitor Windows workloads.

Confluera’s new features and enhancements to its CxDR solution are available to all existing and new customers without any additional licensing fees.