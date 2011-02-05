Compromised PayPal Accounts’ Value on Dark Web Rises by 293% During Pandemic

October 2021 by Wette.de

Hacked PayPal accounts have been increasing in value since the start of the pandemic. According to the research data analyzed and published by Wette.de, they are worth 9.2 cents per dollar in the account as of September 2021, up by 293% over the past eight months.

But because PayPal account details are the most popular among payment processors, they are also relatively cheap. According to Privacy Affairs, a hacked TransferGo account costs $510 on average in 2021. Verified Stripe accounts with payment gateways are the most expensive, at $1,000.

US-Stolen Credit Card Details Worth $17 in 2021, Less than Half Global Average Part of the reason for the increase in hacked PayPal account pricing is the prevalence of online payments amid the pandemic. Hacked PayPal accounts were worth an average of $196.50 across the multiple marketplaces that the analysis covered. They held an average account balance of $2,133.61.

Unlike PayPal accounts, hacked credit cards have seen a significant decline in value. While cybercriminals previously paid 0.42 cents per dollar on the card, they now pay 0.33 cents per dollar. MasterCard was the most valuable of all cards assessed, 6.47 cents per dollar. Credit card details stolen from the US are among the cheapest globally due to high supply. Their average price in 2021 is $17, less than half the global average of $35.

Compromised crypto accounts are also highly valuable due to the skyrocketing value of digital assets. The most expensive one this year is a Kraken verified account, which is worth $810 on average. Accounts on Crypto.com are the cheapest, worth $300. For hacked social media accounts, the value has dropped considerably since 2020. Hacked Gmail accounts sell for around $80 on the dark web, $76 lower than last year.