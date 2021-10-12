Complex environments are the second most prominent security concern following second year of pandemic

October 2021 by Kaspersky

The cost of securing increasingly complex environments has soared to second place in the top challenges IT leaders say their businesses are facing in 2021. That is up from third place last year and sixth place in 2018, according to the latest Kaspersky ‘IT Security Economics’ report. With digitalisation, remote work and cloud usage growth, this complexity may impact organisations’ visibility of threats and incident response.

2020 saw lockdowns and remote work stimulate the use of digital technologies in businesses. According to a study by McKinsey & Company, companies have accelerated the digitisation of their customer and supply-chain interactions along with the share of digital or digitally-enabled products in their portfolios. This required massive adoption of new IT services and changes to IT infrastructure.

Businesses had to ensure the safety of all these innovations, which became a real challenge for almost half of all companies (43%). Only data protection was higher – the concern that has stayed in first place for several years already. The cost of securing complex environments turned out to be even more crucial than ensuring compliance with security policies which fell from second place in 2020 to fourth place in 2021.

The problem with complex infrastructure is not only that it is difficult to roll out security tools. It makes it much more difficult to track down the signs of an attack and respond to it in a timely way to minimise the possible damage. In fact, lack of visibility over the infrastructure is the most common challenge (65%) organisations face when dealing with complex threats.

Fortunately, the issue stimulates investment. Over a third (38%) of enterprises named the increased complexity of their IT infrastructure as the top reason to increase their IT security budget (a small increase from 37% in 2020).

To protect complex infrastructure, with cloud and on-premises workloads, VDI and remote workforce, organisations should look for a solution with strong detection and response capabilities. The solution should give visibility of threats in any endpoint with background information about malicious activity and options for response actions. Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security -— which includes updated Kaspersky Security for Virtualisation Light Agent, dedicated to the protection of virtualised environments and VDI -— now integrates with Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum, Kaspersky Sandbox, and Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform. Together with endpoint security, they ensure essential protection for the infrastructure of any complexity.