Compact, robust network intercom to complement any video surveillance system

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the release of a highly robust, vandal-resistant network video intercom. Designed for two-way communication, video identification, and remote entry control, AXIS I8016-LVE Network Video Intercom is ideal for surveillance in complete darkness and demanding situations.

With a 5 MP security camera and exceptional audio quality with echo and noise cancellation, it ensures reliable identification even in the most demanding situations. Thanks to invisible IR night vision it’s possible to clearly identify visitors— 24/7. Additionally, this robust, vandal-resistant IK10-rated network intercom offers easy installation and fits into standard installation boxes. Key features include:

• High-quality video and audio

• Echo and noise cancellation

• Easy installation with PoE

• Open interface with IP phone integration, SIP support

• Outdoor-ready, vandal-resistant IK10-rated

Based on open standards and interfaces, this reliable device offers great integration possibilities and is a perfect complement to any video surveillance system. It’s possible to integrate with other systems and solutions such as video management, access control, and VoIP communication.