Commvault and COOLSPIRiT reinforce capabilities in customer-driven priority of ransomware and cybersecurity protection

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Commvault and COOLSPIRiT continue to build their strong partnership and develop their joint offering of solutions to help customers. Using Commvault’s expert product line and COOLSPIRiT’s support and knowledge, customers can take a step back from data management with the reassurance that their data is well-protected and in safe hands.

As companies continue to show rapid innovation, having secure data grows in importance. Within the last year, 60% of organisations have experienced a ransomware attack, and 29% of these reported weekly attacks. It is not just enough to have data management services, they also need to be managed effectively - Commvault and COOLSPIRiT’s partnership ensures that this occurs.

With thousands of staff creating and sharing critical and sensitive data, North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) required a solid, reliable and frequent backup solution. The data protection experts at COOLSPIRiT were more than happy to help them research and procure Commvault Metallic backup for Office 365. Philip Hughes, Technical Infrastructure Engineer at NBT, advocated: “It always helps having a high-quality product like Metallic that is very simple to use. In terms of working with COOLSPIRiT – we can’t fault them or the people at Commvault. Communication was absolutely on point and the technical support we had from all sides was brilliant. We know we have invested in a technology that is very solid and the product achieves all our primary goals.”

Xentrall , a groundbreaking public sector partnership between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Darlington Borough Council, implemented Commvault’s systems in 2010, enabling them to reduce their overall data from over 200TB to just 11TB and, consequently, use more cost-effective storage. Xentrall’s ICT Infrastructure Engineer said: “We had so much data when we implemented Commvault’s systems, it was unmanageable. Commvault and COOLSPIRiT’s joint services highlighted the data that we no longer needed which allowed us to save money on storage costs.”

Mark Jow, EMEA Vice President of Sales Engineering at Commvault comments: “We always strive to provide our partners with our industry-leading tools, benefits, experience, and support to help customers protect and manage their data, regardless of its size and environment. The partnership with COOLSPIRiT has enabled us to meet this goal with its GUARDiAN team of Commvault experts who design, implement and support our customers’ infrastructure, ensuring their important data is in safe hands.”

“Commvault continues to offer a committed service to partners like us by providing a comprehensive, industry-leading service for our GUARDiAN team to deliver to our joint customers,” continues Damon Robertson, CEO at COOLSPIRiT. “Having worked with Commvault since 2008 , our partnership keeps growing to provide the very best solutions and customer support to our end users.”