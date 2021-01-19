Commercial UAV Expo Europe, December 7-9 Amsterdam

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

After powering forward with nearly 80% growth in its third year (1,150+ attendees from 65 nations) in 2019, the LIVE show returns to Amsterdam and co-locates with Amsterdam Drone Week for 2021.

The leading pan-European conference and expo focused on commercial drones will convene top UAV experts and buyers from all key vertical markets, from across the globe. 1,500+ attendees and 100+ exhibitors will be part of Amsterdam Drone Week’s total audience of 4,000+ including delegates to the EASA high level European summit.

www.expouav.com/europe