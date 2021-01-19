Commercial UAV Expo Americas, September 7-9, Las Vegas

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

This event defines and showcases the global commercial UAV industry, with a special focus on solutions in the Americas region and a glimpse into the world of urban air mobility. It showed consistent growth for 5 straight years, with 3,100+ live attendees in 2019 – up 32% - and a record 200 exhibiting companies.

It moves to much larger space right on the Las Vegas Strip for 2021 and adds a collocated Urban Air Mobility Summit produced by RAI Amsterdam. Strictly commercial by choice, it draws the power buyers and global influencers and sets the pace for the industry, with innovative formats, cutting-edge content, and unmatched excitement on the expo floor. It is a must-attend event and will convene delegates and exhibitors from 6 continents.

www.expouav.com