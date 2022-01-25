Commentary from Veeam on Data Protection Day

January 2022 by Veeam Software

Data Protection Day or Data Privacy Day, occurs each year on January 28 and was created to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) assumed leadership of Data Privacy Day from the Privacy Projects back in August of 2011.

Rick Vanover, Sr. Director of Product Strategy at Veeam

Today, privacy matters. Data Privacy continues to be more important than ever. From an awareness standpoint, Data Privacy doesn’t get the attention it needs. I see IT organizations constantly manage large amounts of data that really doesn’t matter any longer. ROT – Redundant, Obsolete or Trivial – Data should be moved out of its storage lifecycle. My practical advice on Data Privacy day is to assess what data is where and identify what needs to be removed. If it doesn’t need to be removed, then determine if selected data should be moved to a correct tier or policy. From a privacy perspective, where it exists is an important first step of the process.

Dave Russell, VP of Enterprise Strategy at Veeam

Today, data privacy is at greater risk than ever before. There are concerns over accidental data leakage, which is not malicious, but still represents on opportunity for exposure. Increasingly cyberthreats and ransomware no longer target data for bad actors to encrypt until a ransom is paid, but now data exfiltration and purposeful data leakage can be a component of the cyberattack. Even small pieces of data can be important, and now many pieces of data can be combined to represent an even larger privacy risk. This means that data security, frequent reviews of what data is truly required to be retained, and data availability are all needed to ensure that corporate and personal data remains safe.

Claude Schuck, Regional Director, Middle East at Veeam

Data Privacy Week should be renamed “Data Privacy Everyday”. The prevalence of business, customer and human data has become an ever increasing valuable asset. In the Middle East, data security is paramount and is considered a top priority for regional IT heads. Organizations and people need to start putting in and managing processes to protect this treasured asset “data”, as the consequences of a breach have become too dire in terms of survival, in today’s accelerated business market. The UAE has just implemented a new personal Data Protection Law which came into effect in January 2022, highlighting the importance of overall privacy and respect for data as a whole.”