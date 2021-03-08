Comment on university cyberattacks

March 2021 by Ed Macnair, CEO of Censornet

Comment from a leading British tech firm about the cyberattacks on three universities this week.

“This incident highlights the threat cyberattacks poses to all organisations. When an incident such as ransomware attack takes place, hackers can lock down their target’s system until they agree to pay a large sum of money.

"Ransomware poses a moral conundrum for companies. Should they pay to recover their files and fund the criminals and the development of more sophisticated ransomware? Sadly, there is no easy answer to this question.

“This is why it’s important to make sure attackers don’t manage to get a foothold in the first place. To prevent ransomware attacks you need to have the right solutions in place in the first instance. Businesses need an ultra-modern, multi-layered approach to email security

"Staff need to be trained to recognise a phishing email that’s designed to fool them into handing over passwords or other information which allows hackers to gain access to the network. The weakest point in your network always is and always will be human error.

“Email protection systems should also be employed along with antivirus software that’s kept up to date so the latest threats are addressed."