Comment on cyberattack on private fertility clinic

November 2021 by David Sygula, senior cybersecurity analyst at CybelAngel

“Attacks like these are a stark reminder that cyber criminals know no ethical boundaries, and if there is money to be made, you are a target. Medical facility attacks are particularly ruthless especially when the uptime of every care facility and accuracy of every health record is essential, but also because of the wellbeing implications on patients when their sensitive data is at risk.

With such attacks monetary gain is at the core aim of most – through ransom demands, or by selling stolen data on illicit platforms. Going forward, this is likely something we will see more of and must better prepare for. To do this, continuous web scanning is essential to quickly identify if any patient data has been leaked and then plugging the leaks, to minimize any operational downtimes and ultimately protect those who are most vulnerable”.