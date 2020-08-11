Search
Comment on TikTok violating Google data collection policies

August 2020 by Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic

Following the news that TikTok reportedly violated Google’s data collection policies by tracking the individual identifiers of Android users’ smartphones, the comment from Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Thycotic.

“The latest new relating to TikTik violating Google’s data collection policies is going to put more pressure on TikTok as well as potentially bring attention to EU DPA’s (Data Protection Authorities) across the EU on whether this also means TikTok could have breached EU GDPR. TikTok is already under hot water with its association with the Chinese Government as well as mass collection of users data. This is a major blow to TikTok as who are currently attempting to repair their reputation as a vendor that takes security and privacy seriously and this latest failure is not going to help. TikTok users should be aware that such apps are collecting as much personal information as possible about them and everything they do, be very vigorous and check your settings.”




