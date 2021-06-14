Comment on Scams Awareness Fortnight

June 2021 by Chris Vaughan, AVP - Technical Account Management - EMEA, Tanium

The comment from Chris Vaughan, AVP – Technical Account Management at Tanium on the importance of spotting the signs early and implementing cybersecurity training to prevent cyberattacks.

Scams Awareness Fortnight has started this week (14th-27th June) to help people and organisations protect themselves from scams. It seems that major attacks are being reported almost weekly, with meat processing company JBS being the recent ransomware victim, paying nearly £8m in bitcoin to hackers holding their computer network at ransom.

“Scams Awareness Fortnight is a great reminder for organisations to prioritise cybersecurity defence and training, especially given today’s news that many staff are likely to remain working remotely for longer than first thought. There are a number of measures that organisations can take to defend themselves against scam attacks including frequent cybersecurity training for all staff members to ensure that they can identify common threats like phishing emails.

“As the majority of security breaches start with a user clicking on a malicious link from such emails, it’s important for organisations to have a high level of visibility of the devices connecting to the corporate network so they can identify any successful breaches and quickly minimise the impact of them.

“Having a back-up initiative can also limit the success of scam attacks where sensitive areas of an IT environment are breached. Placing careful consideration on how long each type of data needs to be kept and conducting regular tests are all part of a good back-up strategy. This should minimise the damage that could be done by an attacker if they successfully breach a sensitive area of an organisation’s IT environment.”