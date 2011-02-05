Search
Security Vulnerability

Comment on Log4j vulnerability

December 2021 by Reuven Harrison, CTO at Tufin

Following the news that a new zero-day in the Log4j Java library is being exploited by hackers, the comment from Reuven Harrison, CTO at Tufin.

“The exploit, like many others, relies on a call-home step to a command-and-control (C2) server.
To prevent these kinds of attacks, organizations should restrict egress (outbound) connectivity. Each subnet, server and workload should be allowed to connect only to the endpoints that are required by business. All other destinations should be blocked.
Blocking egress connections is easy with standard security controls such as firewalls, but defining the policy, which egress connections are allowed, is tough. Doing this properly requires continuous learning of legitimate application connectivity patterns, and enforcement in production environments.”




Security Vulnerability

