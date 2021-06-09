Comment on JBS ransom payment

June 2021 by William (Tony) Cole, Chief Technology Officer, Attivo Networks Inc

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a large pipeline operator or one of the world’s largest meatpackers, financially motivated attackers don’t really care about the impact to your company. Only about lining their pockets at your expense. This story further showcases that you cannot keep all attackers out of your network. Preventative systems are important however they will fail given either enough effort by the adversary or opportunity via a vulnerability. Instrumenting your systems to quickly detect the compromise can give you the edge to minimize impact. This is done by continuously looking for lateral movement across the enterprise, stopping privilege escalation, and protecting Active Directory. If not, the adversary has the advantage in the enterprise by living off the land (using existing tools and user accounts already in place) and will likely accomplish their goals.”