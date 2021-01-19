Comment on IoT risks of Peloton Bike

January 2021 by Varonis and Thycotic

Following the recent debate of security concerns around IoT devices such as President Bidens Peloton bike, Varonis and Thycotic have provided the following comments:

Matt Lock, Technical Director UK at Varonis: “The Peloton phenomenon has reached far and wide and whilst exercise equipment may seem pretty innocuous, any connected device can potentially present a cyber security risk. Lax controls around gadgets like connected speakers or games consoles could be the shortcut to laptops, or phones with far more sensitive information.

And whilst the cyber security stakes posed here are inordinately higher than for the average home user, hacks via smart devices aren’t just a risk for the president. Everyone should take some basic precautions: check settings, change default passwords and disable features you’re not using. No doubt this is one area in which extra vetting will be needed so that the president can exercise without his team sweating over the security risks.”

Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic: “Attackers will use the path to least resistance when trying to access networks and many IoT devices provide this. The most secure IoT device, such as a piece of home equipment in Biden’s case, is one that is completely powered fully off when it not is being used. Security risks only get introduced when you turn it on and use it.”