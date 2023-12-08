Comment on Google Drive data loss ’fix’

December 2023 by Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA, Apricorn

The comment from Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA, Apricorn in response to news that Google has frozen a chat group that disputed that its Drive data loss issue has been fixed, as reported here:

“Irrespective of whether the issue has been fixed or not, this article highlights the need to maintain your own off-line back up (and ideally encrypted) back up of your data when your primary production site is in the cloud. Organisations should follow the 3–2 – 1 rule. This is where at least three copies of data are held on at least two different types of media with at least one copy held off-line.”