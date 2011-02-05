Search
Comment on Emotet’s comeback

November 2021 by Callum Roman, Head of Threat Intelligence at F-Secure

In light of the news that Emotet has re-emerged, Callum Roxan, Head of Threat Intelligence at F-Secure comments:

“Emotet’s re-emergence is a notable event due to the prevalence of this malware family historically. There are indications that Emotet was initially being deployed by TrickBot and has since started sending out phishing emails as well. The emails seem to contain malicious Word, Excel and Zip files that deploy Emotet on the victim host.

The questions IT teams need to be asking have not changed, but the level of risk due to the frequency of threats may see an uptick as this malware family builds up its operations once again. We live in a world where the threat will remain ever present, this event does not change that, but it does highlight the need for continued vigilance and investment in building resilience to cyber threats for all organizations.”




