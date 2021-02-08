Comment on CD Projekt Red breach

February 2021 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Thycotic

Following the news that CD Projekt Red has suffered a data breach, please see below for comment from Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Thycotic:

“Ransomware will continue to be the biggest cyber risk for many organizations globally and the latest victim is CD Projekt Red who recently came under immense pressure from the long awaited lunch of Cyberpunk 2077, only to find its quality below that of gamers expectations.

This time ransomware and data theft is the latest challenge to bring CD Projekt Red into the news again and this could introduce further pressure.

The ransomware gang not only locked internal systems but stole source code and internal documents in which they have threatened to release publicly. Ransomware continues to evolve again showing that stealing sensitive data is now merged with encrypting systems. What we are seeing with ransomware is that cybercriminals continue to abuse privileged access which enables them to steal sensitive data and deploy malicious ransomware. This means that organizations should prioritize privileged access as a top security measure to reduce the risks of ransomware and ensure strong access controls, a solid backup strategy and encryption for sensitive data.”