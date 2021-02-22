Comment from Webroot cyber-expert on Clubhouse data spill

February 2021 by Nick Emanuel, Senior Director of Product at cybersecurity company Webroot

The news today that audio-only social network iPhone app Clubhouse has confirmed it experienced a data spill on Sunday.

Nick Emanuel, Senior Director of Product, Webroot:

“Clubhouse is currently riding a wave of popularity and as it works to rapidly scale to meet demand, the company may have been less focused on user security. Its ‘by invite only’ model may also create a furtive breeding ground for future cyber-criminal activity, such as fake ‘invitation links’ directing users to malicious downloads.

As the line blurs between the use of devices for personal and work use, businesses should cautiously examine which apps employees use on work devices to understand what users may be trying to accomplish with new downloads. This should be backed up by cybersecurity awareness training to educate employees on the latest threats and provide clear guidelines on what can and can’t be downloaded on work phones and computers.”