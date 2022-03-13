Comment from Webroot - Wightlink customers’ details stolen in cyber attack

March 2022 by Steven Wood, Director, EMEA, APAC, Carbonite + Webroot

Over the weekend, Wightlink, a ferry company, reported the possible breach to police and the Information Commissioner’s Office. The company said that the "criminal action" did not affect ferry services, its booking system or its website but feared to have stolen customers’ personal information.

Steven Wood, Director, EMEA, APAC, Carbonite + Webroot explain:

“As organisations across various sectors are increasingly relying on digital technologies to streamline their services, hackers are finding new ways to attack IT systems and steal critical data. It’s crucial that organisations keep customer data secure to maintain trust among their stakeholders – and compromises such as this can dent the reputation of business permanently.

To improve cyber-resilience, organisations must put processes in place to ensure they keep sensitive data secure – and perform regular risk reviews. This includes investing in backup tools to minimise the risk of data loss and strengthening cybersecurity awareness among employees. Security Awareness Training materials need to be regularly updated to reflect the latest threat trends, and regular simulations should be run to ensure that the training is effective.

Organisations, especially those who provide critical services to the public should consider themselves as “preferred” targets. Criminals will be selective when evaluating these targets and consider them potentially high value.

This is why it is a must to instil strong and robust communication between organisations and their employees is a must to keep adequate technical defences in place to ensure cyber resilience. Fundamentally, organisations must realise that cybercriminals only need to find one small gap in the defences to inflict severe damage, so security professionals must ensure they protect against all eventualities.”