Comment from Webroot: Air India cyber-attack: Data of millions of customers compromised

May 2021 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect, Webroot

India’s national airline Air India has been hit by a cyber-attack on its data servers, affecting about 4.5 million customers around the world. The breach was initially first reported to the company in February. Details including passport and ticket information as well as credit-card data were compromised. But Air India said security details for credit cards - CVV or CVC numbers - were not stored on the server targeted. Please find more information here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-as... . The comment from Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect, Webroot:

“Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly clever in the tactics they are using, and airlines have proven to be a key target over the past few years. At this stage, it looks like Air India has taken the right steps to ensure data safety following the incident by securing the compromised servers, engaging external specialists as well as notifying and liaising with the credit card issuers affected.

Businesses need to be aware of the ever-growing number of vulnerabilities and the type of cybersecurity threats being leveraged at any given time. We recommend all high-risk organisations have multi-layered security strategies in place to maintain trust and protect reputations, and it’s crucial that cybersecurity budgets remain a top priority as cybercriminals continue to increase their resources. Data protection should be front and centre and integrated into every aspect of any robust cyber resilience strategy, as opposed to simply being viewed as a box-ticking exercise.”