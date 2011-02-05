Comment from Varonis - Travel company Carlson WagonLit has been hit by Ragnar locker ransomware

July 2020 by Matt Radolec, director of security architecture and incident response at Varonis

“This is latest, and unfortunately, will not be the last, example of big-game ransomware – sophisticated attackers that focus on lucrative targets, perform reconnaissance, and steal valuable and private information before unleashing ransomware on the victim’s networks. Big-game ransomware places companies in a bind: even if they have done just about everything right and performed backups across their data and systems, they may have no choice other than paying. If victims refuse to pay, their sensitive information could be released to the world. It’s extortion, really - the ransomware element serves to add immediacy and tells the victim that they mean business. Criminals follow the money, and cybercrime is easier and far more lucrative than robbing a physical bank ever was. The success – and sizeable payouts from the victims — mean these techniques are here to stay.”