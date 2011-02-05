Search
Opinion

Comment from Varonis: NCSC launches ’Suspicious Email Reporting Service’

April 2020 by Matt Lock, Technical Director UK at Varonis

Following the announcement from the NCSC around the launch of its ’Suspicious email reporting service’, Matt Lock, Technical Director UK at Varonis offers the following comment:

“Herd immunity — to borrow a term from the medical community — emphasizes vaccines, giving no safe harbor to infectious agents. Herd immunity in cybersecurity works in much the same way: as vulnerable targets decrease, the more secure we all are. As a society, we depend on one another to do our part to flatten the curve.

Now the public is being called on to report criminal activity to decrease the effectiveness of these terrible scams. While not foolproof, it’s an approach that makes sense while offering reminders to individuals to stay alert. An educated herd – a savvy public – does not fall victim to scams, con artists and threats as easily as a naïve public would.”




