Comment from Tufin: Virgin Media data breach

March 2020 by Thorsten Geissel, Director Sales Engineering at cyber security firm Tufin

“This is the latest in a number of security incidents involving unsecured databases: although accidental, these are nonetheless damaging and are likely to become more prevalent. Network complexity in organisations of this size presents challenges. It only takes one small human error to make the whole environment vulnerable.

This incident once again underlines the importance of having consistent security measures and policies across the infrastructure. Organisations cannot afford routine changes to databases or other network components to be at the expense of security and must keep track of policies across their entire infrastructure – especially as more and more of them transition to the cloud.”