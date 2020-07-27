Comment from Thycotic on Major Promo Data Breach

July 2020 by Terence Jackson, Chief Information Security

Following the news that an Israeli marketing firm called Promo has announced a major breach of user data which appears to have impacted over 14 million accounts, please see below for comment by Terence Jackson, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer at Thycotic:

“It appears as if Promo was collecting a large amount of data from its customers, inclusive of geolocation data. It is important for users to read their End User License Agreements to get an understanding of what data a company is collecting , where will it be stored and for how long. Promo has laid blame on a third party vendor. As this investigation unfolds, it will be interesting to see what role the vendor played in the supply chain and what if any GDPR fines may be leveraged.”