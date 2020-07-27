Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Comment from Thycotic on Major Promo Data Breach

July 2020 by Terence Jackson, Chief Information Security

Following the news that an Israeli marketing firm called Promo has announced a major breach of user data which appears to have impacted over 14 million accounts, please see below for comment by Terence Jackson, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer at Thycotic:

“It appears as if Promo was collecting a large amount of data from its customers, inclusive of geolocation data. It is important for users to read their End User License Agreements to get an understanding of what data a company is collecting , where will it be stored and for how long. Promo has laid blame on a third party vendor. As this investigation unfolds, it will be interesting to see what role the vendor played in the supply chain and what if any GDPR fines may be leveraged.”




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 