Comment from Thycotic - Major US Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

July 2020 by Thycotic

“The latest security incident at Twitter is a major concern and raises significant questions on the company’s security practices. The reports that employees who had access to internal tools and systems got compromised raises questions whether Twitter protects privileged access with sufficient security controls such as a strong Privileged Access Solution. Employees who have access to systems or tools that could abuse Twitter accounts should have strong security controls such as Multi-Factor Authentication, Access Workflows, Sessions Recording, Automated Rotation of privileged accounts passwords and additional authorization controls. The accounts that got compromised it looks more like a political statement than the motivation for financial fraud and I hope that by the time the election for the next President of the United States comes around in November that Twitter improves security as if this occurred during an election it could have an impact to the outcome.”