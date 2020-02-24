Comment from Thycotic: 100 data breaches made by Home Office

February 2020 by Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic

Following the news regarding the Home Office being responsible for more than 20 data breaches during its handling of the EU Settlement Scheme – Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic offers the following comment:

“When things are rushed people make mistakes and this appears to be what is going on with post Brexit schemes such as the EU settlement scheme. Sometimes quick and fast does not exactly meet the requirement for security and privacy, which appears to have been the challenge facing The Home Office when handling EU citizen personal data and unintentionally resulting data breaches.

Unless something dramatically changes with the approach to security and privacy this will continue and we can surely expect to learn of more data breaches.”