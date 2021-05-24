Search
Comment from Skurio on Air India Breach

May 2021 by Jeremy Hendy, CEO at Skurio

Following the news around the Air India data breach – Jeremy Hendy, CEO at Skurio offers the following comment:

“Supply chain compromise and third-party breaches are difficult to deal with. Without monitoring customer data leaks outside their own network, businesses are reliant on partners to report breaches. Air India’s involvement in this SITA supply chain attack shows that no matter how good your own network security, someone else may lose your data and bad actors are ready to exploit this. Other organisations which partner with SITA should initiate monitoring for breaches of their customer data as a result.

Businesses should continually review security and processes with their suppliers; requiring ISO certification and clearly documented standards as a minimum. Watermarking data can help companies to identify third party breaches faster and enable them to take action sooner.




