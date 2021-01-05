Comment from Skurio: Fraudulent NHS vaccine scam

January 2021 by Jeremy Hendy CEO, Skurio

“Fraudsters have been quick to capitalise on the vaccine rollout and this latest scam highlights the need for individuals to stay ultra-vigilant to avoid giving criminals a free pass to their most valuable data. A well-crafted message can look utterly convincing: users must be educated in what to look out for, they need to be suspicious of every text or email and must stay alert for anything which could be a scam. Always err on the side of caution, especially if any communications that appear to be genuine and from a credible source are asking for bank details, passwords, money transfers or other critical information.

This scam has been publicised by multiple police and health authorities, as well as major news services, but the rise in Covid-related fraud highlights the need for a more centralised system for sharing information. This would undoubtedly help those that are concerned and who could be more vulnerable to such attacks”.