Malware Update

Comment from SIRP Labs - Garmin services and production go down after ransomware attack

July 2020 by Faiz Shuja, Co-Founder & CEO, SIRP Labs

after the Garmin ransomware attack the following comment from Faiz Shuja, Co-Founder & CEO, SIRP Labs.

“The attack on Garmin is the latest in a series cyber attacks where threat actors are embedding ever greater levels of sophistication into their ransomware. Their aim is to exploit vulnerabilities left by organisations who had precious little time to complete security checks when they transitioned to remote working at the start of the pandemic. While they may trigger alerts, our latest research shows a quarter turn out to be false-positive and are easily missed.

“Faced with this, security teams need the capacity to tell the organisation’s risk profile at a glance to place threat alerts into context. This involves proactive monitoring of global threat intelligence and correlating it with the organisation’s landscape. This puts them in the best possible to make informed decisions about protection and incident response priorities.”




