Comment from NetApp on the ransomware warning from the NCSC and international partners

February 2022 by Andy Wood, Technology Strategist, Cybersecurity at NetApp

In response to the news that the UK NCSC and international partners have reported an increase in sophisticated, high impact ransomware attacks, please find a comment below from Andy Wood, Technology Strategist, Cybersecurity at NetApp, a leading Cloud-led, data management company. Andy Wood, Technology Strategist, Cybersecurity at NetApp:

“In response to the joint NCSC alert from the UK, USA, and Australia, regarding increased ransomware attacks, businesses must educate themselves on zero trust as a concept and implement architectures to minimise the damage from cybersecurity incidents. Ransomware isn’t just about the threats posed externally but also those that exist internally within organisations. Insider threats can provide opportunities for ransomware attacks because of cyber breaches caused by negligence, human error, poor digital hygiene, and a lack of cybersecurity awareness or training. Organisations should look to create a multi layered approach to cyber resilience and make use of data management solutions that can automatically protect data from ransomware attacks and avoid paying ransoms, meet compliance requirements, and create a Zero Trust perimeter around your organization’s data—no matter where it lives, on-premises and in the cloud.”




