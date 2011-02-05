Comment from Infoblox: Joint UK-US-Australia advisory on Ransomware

February 2022 by Chris Usserman, Director of Security Architecture, Infoblox

In a joint UK-US-Australia advisory issued on Wednesday, 9th February, the three countries said they had "observed an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organizations globally." The warning comes hot on the heels of several high-profile attacks against oil distribution companies and also businesses that operate ports in the West – though today’s note insists there was a move by criminals away from "big game hunting" against US targets. The comment from Chris Usserman, Director of Security Architecture, Infoblox; former US Air Force intelligence, Red Team, and cyber operations

“It’s encouraging to see threat intel sharing among governments to tackle ransomware and other cyber threats. We in the private sector have had a frontline view of the evolution of ransomware-as-a-service from defending against these crippling attacks and helping companies prevent and/or recover. While security hygiene and technologies form part of the solution, I hope to see more preemptive government actions to take down known actors and their infrastructure when they use cyber attacks to create kinetic havoc, like in the aftermath of Colonial Pipeline and attacks on critical infrastructure. As the joint statement shows, ransomware is an epidemic. We need governments to unify and shut down bad actors no matter where they hide or whom they attack.”