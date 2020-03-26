Comment from Guardum re: Chubb Insurance breach

March 2020 by Darren Wray, CTO at data privacy experts Guardum

“Organisations are having to constantly adjust to new threats. Viral ransomware is a particular nasty approach that has proven successful for a number of groups, this is made all the worse by attackers extracting data to make public.

All firms need to be learning from such attacks and taking the risks very seriously, particularly those in high profile sectors such as Insurance companies, which are targeted because they are rich and not particularly well liked. These steps should include having the right processes, procedures and practises in place for new and evolving scenarios. This includes making sure that personal and commercial information is protected and where appropriate redacted to ensure that even if documents are stolen and exfiltrated out of the building that they are of limited use to any attacker.”