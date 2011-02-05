Comment from Forcepoint on Elexon cyber attack

May 2020 by Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst at cyber-security company Forcepoint

The recent news that Elexon, an organisation that is central to the balancing and settlement of the UK electricity market, has been hit by a cyber-attack. The comment from Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst at cyber-security company Forcepoint:

“We’re operating in a heightened environment where nation states – as well as cybercriminals acting for financial gain – can exploit the associated human stressors with our current situation to get to money or valuable intellectual property by exploiting the work-from-home model or hiding in the noise generated by all these on-going changes in the infrastructure.

It’s inevitable that organizations dealing with highly valuable IP will be targets for cyberattackers.

In recent times we’ve seen a specific increase in attackers targeting employees, using tactics such as phishing to compromise accounts. In fact, our X-Labs team saw a rise in unwanted emails (malicious, spam or phishing) containing embedded URLs using the keywords of COVID or Coronavirus from negligible values in January 2020 to over half a million blocked per day the end-of-March onwards. As hackers now target people, not silicon, organisations need cyber security solutions that address that.

It’s therefore imperative for organisations to understand the context behind user interactions with data and systems – for instance, security teams can respond faster if they knew someone was acting outside of their normal work routine or if systems are experiencing unusual web traffic, or uncommon application use, indicating unusual behaviour. Having the ability to observe behaviours and adapt protection to changing levels of risk real-time is critical to preventing and mitigating cyberattacks.”