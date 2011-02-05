Comment from F-Secure - Finland therapy centre hack involving patient blackmail

”I’ve seen a lot, but I haven’t seen this. Tens of thousands of victims are blackmailed with the publication of highly private information. I don’t think there’s a crime in our criminal history which would have more victims than this one.

To get justice to the victims, I’d like nothing more than to get the person behind this arrested. However, I’d also like to see the Vastaamo clinic to be held responsible for failing to protect critical patient data.

The patients and the therapists did nothing wrong. They are innocent but they pay the highest price.”