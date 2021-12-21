Comment from Callsign: Christmas courier fraud – how can it be stopped?

December 2021 by Amir Nooriala, Chief Commercial Officer at Callsign

It’s the last couple of days before Christmas which means those of us who are unorganised are doing our last minute Christmas shopping. But with online scams increasing over the festive period, and recent news around how people are continuing to be conned by fraudsters who now know how to evade online security checks, more needs to be done to protect consumers from fraud as we shop online.

“The increase in online shopping during the pandemic has meant we’re seeing a scamdemic – a huge rise in scams. Public trust in retailers is eroding, with research from Callsign finding that a third (33%) of UK consumers say their trust has decreased in retailers due to just receiving to a scam message.

“It’s no longer about consumers staying safe, but merchants and businesses stepping up and protecting customers properly. This means knowing who they are selling to.

“The solution to this problem is technology, such as behavioural biometrics, which will help businesses create a strong means of confirming a person’s identity. Through a simple swipe of a phone, typing pressure, mouse movements, or device angles, users can be personally recognised to a 99.999% accuracy. By removing the reliance on SMS messages as a way of identifying customers, retailers remove a big security vulnerability in a messaging format that was never intended for security, and eliminate a risk to their reputation that they can not control (in the form of scam text messages).

“The public will be able to access services quickly, easily, and securely, and be safe in the knowledge that they’ll encounter further checks if something doesn’t look right. It’s time to move away from blaming the customer and start protecting them instead.”