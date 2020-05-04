Comment from Attivo on Dominic Raab condemnic cyberattacks on UK

May 2020 by Tony Cole, CTO at Attivo Networks

Following the news around Dominic Raab condemning COVID-19 cyberattacks on the UK, For Tony Cole, CTO at Attivo Networks offers the following comments:

“Any attacker or nation-state focusing attacks on health care providers, laboratories, or companies associated with Covid-19 research during a pandemic for any reason potentially hurts humans across the planet. Their own actions may inadvertently end up killing people they love by interfering with a potential trial treatment or vaccine that could have saved someone infected in their own family. It simply isn’t acceptable to interfere in work that is ongoing to save lives.

The international community should call out this nation-state action as unacceptable always, and even more so during the pandemic. Law enforcement should have the full backing of every nation to go after cyber-criminals engaged in this activity as well.”