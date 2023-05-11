Comment: Wozniak’s AI warning - regulation is the key

May 2023 by John Smith, EMEA CTO, Veracode

The commentary from John Smith, MEA CTO, Veracode. John believes that stringent regulation that doesn’t stifle innovation is the key to deterring bad actors from misusing AI, whilst still promoting the evolution of the technology.

“Regulation for artificial intelligence (AI) is vital but very challenging to design, implement and enforce.

“The last few months have demonstrated just how fast-moving the technology is; it seems every day we are seeing new ways to use it, both for good and bad. We already live in a world where it is increasingly hard to know truth from fiction, with fake news, conspiracy theories and misinformation rife in the social networks and websites that are a primary source of information for many. As Steve Wozniak rightly pointed out, AI will only make this more challenging. One of the biggest risks of generative AI technologies is how wholly believable they are, and yet how wrong they often turn out to be.

“However, if individual countries enact regulations that stifle innovation, they run the risk of being left behind in what is surely the next industrial revolution.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that AI represents a step change in how our world works and our place within it. While current generative AI models are limited by the training data that they learn from, as these technologies develop and new ones are created, the dawn of artificial general intelligence (AGI) draws ever closer. However, with AGI comes very real questions about what it means to be sentient; something that has always defined our place in the world as humans.

“What is needed is global agreement and cooperation on AI regulation. Sadly, the world of today doesn’t seem to be well suited to providing this.”