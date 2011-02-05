Comment: Verkada hack said to have affected 150,000 of its security cameras

March 2021 by Simon Mullis, Technical Director EMEA, Tanium

In relation to the news that security firm Verkada, is investigating a massive hack said to have affected 150,000 of its security cameras, where the security company provides cameras to companies including carmaker Tesla and stolen footage included the insides of hospitals, schools and businesses; the comment from Simon Mullis, Technical Director EMEA, Tanium:

“This breach demonstrates how crucial it is for businesses that hold sensitive data to keep it private and stored securely.

Cyber attackers are becoming increasingly more targeted and sophisticated with their methods of attack. So, it’s vital businesses are aware of this, as simple steps can be put in place by any company that experiences a data breach to help prevent it happening again. This includes ensuring full visibility of company endpoint devices and securing cloud networks to block unauthorised access to customer data.

Additionally, having a company culture which prioritises cybersecurity and encourages business stakeholders to work regularly in partnership with IT and security professionals can also act as an effective preventative measure.

When offering a service which involves handling sensitive data, having adequate cyber defences in place is of the utmost importance.”